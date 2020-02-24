Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.67

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.67 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 8618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 9,225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 313,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 379,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 116,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,250,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

