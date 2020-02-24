CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $661,235.40 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942,315.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $823,543.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

