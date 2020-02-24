Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$117.63.

Cargojet stock opened at C$112.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.12. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,220.75.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

