Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CJT. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$117.63.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$112.72 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.12.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

