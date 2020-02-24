CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.75. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

