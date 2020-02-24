Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

