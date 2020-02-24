Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.24.
About Cannabix Technologies
