Candace Woods Sells 1,494 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PRU stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 267,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.