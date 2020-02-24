Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$119.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$113.33.

Shares of CM opened at C$109.17 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$97.55 and a 12-month high of C$115.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$108.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.47%.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$656,400.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

