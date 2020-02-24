Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iamgold by 1,484.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter worth $126,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Iamgold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,302,000 after purchasing an additional 645,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

