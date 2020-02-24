Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

