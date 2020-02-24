Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ducommun by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $14,134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

