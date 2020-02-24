Canaccord Genuity Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$14.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

