Canaccord Genuity Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$50.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.86.

TSE:AIF opened at C$47.59 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$21.67 and a 12 month high of C$48.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.98.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

