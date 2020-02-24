Canaccord Genuity Increases Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.
Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 4,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,745,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
