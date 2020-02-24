Canaccord Genuity Increases Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $35.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 4,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,745,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

