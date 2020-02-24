Canaccord Genuity Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$31.25

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$31.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.45. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$24.76 and a 52-week high of C$27.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

