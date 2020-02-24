Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.73

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $120.52, with a volume of 8817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

