Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.37

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.