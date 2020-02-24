Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BU opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 million and a PE ratio of -28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

