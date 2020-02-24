Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO Purchases $316,015.70 in Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BG stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

