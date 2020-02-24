Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,776. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.