Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:BEP opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -288.16 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,084.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

