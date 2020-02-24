Brokerages Set Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $286.75

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $290.30 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.86. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

