Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IRCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $387.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 165.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 575,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

