Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,625. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

