Brokerages Anticipate Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

REV opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Revlon has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its stake in Revlon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after purchasing an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revlon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Revlon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Revlon by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

