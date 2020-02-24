Brokerages Anticipate Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Entegris reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.83. 17,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,215. Entegris has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.