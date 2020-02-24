Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $130,671.36 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven F. Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

