Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVIC. Citigroup raised shares of Britvic to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Britvic to an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.01) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.23 ($13.21).

Get Britvic alerts:

LON BVIC opened at GBX 916.50 ($12.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 907.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 931.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Also, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44 shares of company stock valued at $39,894.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.