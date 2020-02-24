Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.