Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.98

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 2316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

