BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.86

BP plc (NYSE:BP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 3308098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

