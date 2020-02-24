BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.40.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.