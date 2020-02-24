Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Cowen

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $450.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $417.14.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $396.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $258.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.26.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $104,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $32,483,353 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

