BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get BORAL LTD NEW/S alerts:

Shares of BOALY stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BORAL LTD NEW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BORAL LTD NEW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.