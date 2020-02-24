Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $317.20

Shares of Boeing Co (LON:BOE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317.20 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 320.80 ($4.22), with a volume of 8431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.33 ($4.37).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,512.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

