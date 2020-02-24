Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.16

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$51.16 and last traded at C$50.81, with a volume of 14221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.78.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,476.20.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile (TSE:BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.