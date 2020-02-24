BMO Capital Markets Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets to in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. Citigroup lowered Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.95.

NTR opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after buying an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after buying an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after buying an additional 850,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after buying an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

