BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.35. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

