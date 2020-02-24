Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

