bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “bluebird incurred wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales were in line with estimates. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancer. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant step for the company. Per bluebird, Zynteglo is the first gene therapy approved for this indication. We are also positive about bluebird’s collaboration with Regeneron, as this provides the former with funds. The company is developing CART therapies for myeloma in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb and the successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.05.

bluebird bio stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

