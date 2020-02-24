Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.43

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 2200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 122,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

