BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.94

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 3107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Get BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 191,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.