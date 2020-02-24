BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Sells $2,285,960.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $557.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

