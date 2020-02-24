BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Sells $2,285,960.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $557.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
