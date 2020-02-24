BJ’s Restaurants’ (BJRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

