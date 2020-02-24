Bitradio (BRO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $115,663.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001006 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,472,181 coins and its circulating supply is 8,472,176 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

