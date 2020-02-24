Bitcloud Price Up 1.6% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $130,469.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,490,752 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

