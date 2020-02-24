BidaskClub Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

