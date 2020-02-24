BidaskClub Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.
NASDAQ SHEN opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.40.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
