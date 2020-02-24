BidaskClub Upgrades SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.78.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $69.53 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

