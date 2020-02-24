BidaskClub Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to “Sell”

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

