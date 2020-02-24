BidaskClub Upgrades Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Buy

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMSF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

AMSF opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 25.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amerisafe by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Amerisafe by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

